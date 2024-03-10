BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 36 in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A multi-vehicle crash occurred in Callahan County Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Highway 36, near the crossroad of County Road 603. As of 3:30 pm, both lanes of traffic are backed up. Please avoid the area while the crews are working on the scene.

BigCountryHomepage has contacted the Texas Department of Transportation for further information.

