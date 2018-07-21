Man pronounced dead after being pulled from surf in North Carolina

A man was pronounced dead after first responders pulled the man from the water at Wrighstville Beach, North Carolina on Saturday.

According to Lumina News, When lifeguards reached the man in the water, the man was unresponsive. Responders performed several minutes of CPR, however they were unable to revive the man.



Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Glen Rogers said the man was pronounced dead in the ambulance after emergency responders moved the man from the beach on the bed of a ocean rescue truck. Responders continued to perform CPR on the man on the bed of the truck.

Rogers said that the man had swam out past the shore break, giving lifeguards a long swim to reach the man after they saw that he was in trouble.

It is likely the man was caught in a rip current, however until a medical examiner's report is conducted, emergency responders can't label the death as a drowning, as other medical issues could have contributed.