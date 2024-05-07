BREAKING: In Louisiana, Federal judges order Legislature to draw new congressional map

A federal three-judge panel has asked the Louisiana Legislature to draw yet another congressional map by June 3 or have the court produce "interim" boundaries to conduct the Nov. 5 election.

Tuesday's order comes after the court ruled the previous map drawn in January by the Legislature was unconstitutional because of “an impermissible racial gerrymander” used to create a second majority Black district among the state's six congressional seats.

The court's guidance didn't order that a second majority Black district be included in a new map.

In its Tuesday order, the court also dismissed Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry's May 15 deadline she said is necessary to conduct next fall's election.

Louisiana lawmakers are currently in session until June 3, but it's unclear whether there is a bill filed that can be amended to draft a new congressional map.

Lawmakers also are considering legislation that would convene a constitutional convention during the final few weeks of the Regular Session.

Tom Stagg United States Court House in Shreveport on April 8, 2024.

At stake are the political careers of the incumbents and scope of representation for the state's Black voters.

The plaintiffs successfully challenged the map by attacking the new majority Black 6th Congressional District boundaries stretching from Baton Rouge to Lafayette to Alexandria to Shreveport as unconstitutional, arguing they they didn't meet traditional redistriction principles like compactness and preserving communities of interests.

The state contended additional factors drove the map, including the politics of protecting powerful incumbent Louisiana Republicans U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (4th District), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (1st District) and Julia Letlow (5th District), a member of the Appropriations Committee that controls the country's purse strings.

Doing so put Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, the current 6th District congressman, in peril by dismantling his boundaries in favor of a majority Black voter population.

U.S. Western District Judges Robert Summerhays and David Joseph, both nominated by President Trump, sided with the plaintiffs. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Carl Stewart, nominated by President Bill Clinton, dissented in the divided decision.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Federal judges order Louisiana Legislature to draw new congressional map