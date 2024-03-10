BREAKING: grass fires near Marksheffel and Drennan Rd, CSFD responding

(COLORADO SPRINGS)—The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire near Marksheffel Road and Drennan Road.

CSFD said smoke is visible from some parts of the city. At least four grass fires are burning, and Marksheffel is closed in both directions. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.







Ellicott and Cheyenne Mountain are assisting with resources, including water tenders and brush trucks, according to CSFD’s X (Twitter) feed.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

