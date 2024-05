ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire has broken out at a south Abilene apartment complex.

Just before 10:00 p.m., crews responded to a fire at Bel Air Apartments on South 25th Street.

The fire has been extinguished. BigCountryHomepage will update as new information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.