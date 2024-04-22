Breaking Bread community talks, Staunton Comprehensive Plan needs volunteers: THE DIGEST

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

Building Bridges For The Greater Good hosts community conversation

STAUNTON – Building Bridges For The Greater Good returns with its annual breaking of the bread among neighbors.

The first Breaking Bread was held in 2017 and has become a recurring event in Staunton. More information can be found in The News Leader's coverage last week.

"This year we'll be working with community partner groups to connect folks around practical issues that matter to us all: affordable housing, addressing homelessness, empowering entrepreneurship especially among African Americans, the future of Uniontown, and ensuring every eligible person is able to vote," reads a Facebook post from Building Bridges. "Here's a space to learn more about how you can achieve your goals and a space where we can work together to help ensure everyone's needs are met!"

The event will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Booker T Washington Community Center, 1114 West Johnson Street, in Staunton.

"If you can, please bring a pie or homemade bread to share," notes the flier.

'Help Us, Help You' campaign asks Virginians to be kind to healthcare workers

RICHMOND – Violence against health care professionals appears to be rising, according to a press release from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The "Help Us, Help You" campaign from VHHA has released a series of public service announcements hoping to reduce violent incidents with healthcare professionals. The campaign featured stories from nurses on their experiences with work place violence. The press release notes physically assaulting or threatening to harm clinical staff providing care is illegal in Virginia.

“It is imperative that patients, families, and visitors conduct themselves appropriately at health care facilities. That is the best way to ensure all patients have access to timely medical care, which can be disrupted when people berate, threaten to harm, or physically assault health care providers,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “People pursue health care careers because they care about others and want to help. Their focus is on providing care and comfort to patients in need. Delivering clinical care is important and often time-sensitive work. So, our message to the public is clear: please behave respectfully and appropriately in the presence of health care professionals performing their jobs.”

Staunton calls for Comprehensive Plan advisory group volunteers, moves Voter Registration Office

STAUNTON – It's time to review the Staunton Comprehensive Plan.

State code requires localities to review their comprehensive plans once every five years. Staunton's last review was in July 2019, so the city must begin the review this year.

In March, the Staunton Planning Commission created an 11-member board to conduct the review, including five members of the Planning Commission, Councilor Adam Campbell, and five additional citizen members.

"Staunton is looking for applicants to serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee that will meet monthly for approximately 15 to 18 months," reads the press release. "The application is available on the city’s website with other boards and commissions. About halfway through the application, please check the box that says, 'I am interested in being considered for the Comprehensive Plan Update Advisory Committee.'"

Those selected for the committee will participate in analyzing "the physical, social, environmental, and economic conditions of the city," in two public meetings, a public survey, and input from the "education, business and industry, environmental, and special population sectors" of the city.

Meanwhile, both the Voter Registration Office and the Utility Payment Office (UPO) have moved in Staunton City Hall. The registration office will now be counter in the back of City Hall, just in front of the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers. Residents looking to make utility payments should now go to the Treasurer’s Office counter.

Staunton Democrats cancel caucus

STAUNTON – Staunton Democrats called for an unassembled caucus on April 22.

The event was cancelled in an email announcement by the Democrats, "We have just enough candidate delegates to fill the allowed slots. They win by acclamation."

The goal was to elect six delegates and an alternate to attend the VA-6 Convention on May 18 and the Virginia Democratic State Convention on June 22.

Garber Farms hosts Headwaters agricultural community outreach event

MT. SIDNEY – The Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a free Agricultural Community Outreach event this week. The program will feature help with cost share assistance and technical assistance.

"Come join us and learn how Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District can help you install Conservation Best Management Practices on your farm through the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share (VACS) program," reads an event flier. "Hear from other local farmers who have successfully used the cost-share program to help their agricultural operations."

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Garber Farms Inc., 929 Buttermilk Rd, Mt. Sidney.

VDOT Traffic Alerts for April 22 to April 26

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 96 , eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 96 , eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Daytime right shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures for traffic equipment installation, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 205 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 214 to 210 , southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights from April 21 through July 26. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures for median access for bridge work, 24/7 through September 30.

*NEW* Exit 221 , southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along ramp to I-64 for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (April 21-22). Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223 , northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 220 , southbound – Overnight left lane closures for maintenance to bridge over CSX railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 223 to 226 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights from April 21 through May 3. Left shoulder closures 24/7 from April 24 through spring 2026. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 226, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (April 21-22). Work is related to I-81 widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Drive) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Highland County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through May 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) and Route 603 (Cales Spring Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*UPDATE* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

*UPDATE* Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 806 (Boy Scout Lane) and Route 713 (Shuey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

*NEW* Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 711 (Miller Farm Road) and Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) for maintenance to bridge over Eidson Creek, April 22 – May 16. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 713 (Shuey Road) and Route 602 (Summerdean Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

