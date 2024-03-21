Breaking: Boise police arrest two suspects connected to ambush, shooting at hospital

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Boise police confirmed that two suspects are in custody in relation to an ambush at a hospital early Wednesday morning that left three Department of Correction officers with gunshot wounds and the escape of a prisoner.

Police said they believe these suspects are also connected to two Idaho homicides that occurred in the past 24 hours.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Idaho Department of Correction officers were preparing to transport prisoner Skylar Meade, 31, from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in the Boise Bench back to prison. Officers were attacked and fired on by an unknown suspect, whom police later identified as Nicholas Umphenour, 28.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that both suspects were arrested following a short vehicle pursuitaround 2 p.m. near the Twin Falls area and taken into custody separately.

“There were no shots fired or extensive use of force in this operation,” Winegar said.

Police said they are investigating the homicides of two men that took place in rural Idaho in connection with these suspects. One victim was found in Nez Perce County and the other in Clearwater County, according to police. They declined to provide further details on the homicide and said law enforcement was still on scene actively investigating them.

Idaho Department of Corrections Director Josh Tewalt also confirmed that Umphenour and Meade were intermittently housed together in prison between December 2020 and January 2024, when Umphenour was released. Both were members of the Aryan Knights, an Idaho-based prison gang with white supremacist ideology, according to Tewalt. The director said the two men also had “shared acquaintances” both in and out of prison.