2 people reportedly bitten by shark off Fire Island, New York

Two people were bitten by a shark while swimming in the water off Fire Island in Suffolk County, New York, Wednesday morning, according to NBC New York.

Both incidents reportedly happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The separate incidents occurred at Sailors Haven and Atlantique Beach, which are about 4 miles apart.

The victim of the Atlantique Beach attack is reportedly a 13-year-old boy who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A young girl, whose age is not immediately known, was bitten at Sailors Haven but was able to able to walk out of the ocean after lifeguards came to her aid.

Officials from the city of Islip have reportedly banned swimming at all of its ocean-facing beaches.

It's unclear at this time if the victims were bitten by the same shark.

Fire Island is a barrier island located off the southern coast of Long Island.

