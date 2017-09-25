More than 200 NFL players sit or kneel during anthem

Buffalo Bills players take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Associated Press observed more than 200 players around the NFL kneeling or sitting during the national anthem on Sunday.

The highest total was in Washington before the nationally televised night game, where nearly the entire Oakland Raiders team protested, in addition to six Redskins. No one sat or knelt at the Pittsburgh at Chicago game, although the Steelers stayed in the tunnel. In Tennessee, both the Titans and Seattle Seahawks remained inside through the anthem.

Here's a breakdown at each game, as observed by AP reporters:

— Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Roughly 50 Raiders sat or kneeled, plus six Redskins.

— Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: About 24.

— New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: At least three (and three other players raising their fists).

— Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: About 35, including Bills RB LeSean McCoy and about half of the Broncos' roster.

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: At least two, including Bucs WRs Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.

— Houston Texans at New England Patriots: About 16.

— Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers: At least 15.

— Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: At least four, including Dolphins WR Kenny Stills and OT Laremy Tunsil.

— New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: About 12, including Saints RB Adrian Peterson.

— Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: About 10, including Lions RB Ameer Abdullah.

— Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: The Steelers stayed in the tunnel, although Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel with his hand over his heart.

— Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: Three Packers and no Bengals.

— Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London: About 24, including Ravens LB Terrell Suggs and Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette.

Total: 204

The amount of protests around the NFL ballooned this weekend in the wake of President Donald Trump's criticism of players who protest during the national anthem. Only four players were observed kneeling or sitting last weekend, and two others raised their fists.

___

