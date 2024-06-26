Take a break! New York State Thruway southbound service area reopens in Ramapo

RAMAPO - The revamped Ramapo service area on the southbound side of the Thruway between Exits 16 and 15A opened Wednesday.

It's the 18th rest stop out of 27 along the Thruway corridor to see a complete renovation, part of a $450 million investment, according to Thruway officials.

The rest stop, at mile marker 33 in Sloatsburg, had been closed since January 2023 for the complete rebuild. The corridor accommodates about 90,000 vehicles a day, including commuters and tourists, the Thruway reports.

The rest stop's new vendors include: Shake Shack, Panera, Starbucks (with a drive-thru), Applegreen-C Store and Taste of NY products.

The parking lot was near full early afternoon Wednesday. A lane closure for around six miles just north of the service area surely fed interest.

Northbound renovations ongoing

The northbound Sloatsburg rest stop, located between Exits 15A and 16 of the Thruway, closed for renovations in September 2023, just after the Labor Day holiday.

It's due to reopen in the fall.

The northbound Sloatsburg rest stop, located between Exits 15A and 16 of the New York State Thruway, is under renovations. Seen here June 26, 2024, the service area is expected to reopen in fall 2024.

The Sunoco gas station has remained accessible.

For the Sloatsburg Travel Plaza on the northbound side, a Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, Panda Express, Dunkin’, and Starbucks are planned, as well as an Applegreen C-Store.

