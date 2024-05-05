A break in the morning will transition to showers/storms possible Sunday afternoon

Sunday morning should see a brief lull in the activity before a weak cold front approaches the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again possible, though not much is expected as far as severe storms go. These storms, however, will be slow moving so locally heavy rainfall will be something to watch for. With some peaks of sunshine possible in the late morning, temps will look to climb back into the 70s.

Monday once again starts with a brief break in the morning before another round of showers and storms approaches the area by the late morning hours. With a stalled front draped over northern West Virginia on Monday, overcast skies and occasional showers in the afternoon will be possible. A warm day is expected as well with temps in the 70s.

Tuesday will still be a good day to pack the rain jackets with scattered showers expected as our stalled front lifts off to the north. Occasional rain showers, and even a rumble of thunder, are a good bet through the late morning into the later evening hours. Yet another toasty day with temps climbing into the 70s.

Wednesday is looking unsettled as well as we now turn our attention to an arriving cold front. This front will approach later in the day, bringing back even more chances for scattered showers. We are also watching for the potential of some strong thunderstorms, though much of the severe risk looks the greatest just west of our region. Highs on Wednesday will look to reach into the 80s.

Thursday carries a similar theme from much of this week where keeping something around to keep you dry will be a benefit. A low pressure system will be parked near the Great Lakes on Thursday, igniting more chances for scattered showers. With a few breaks possible in between showers, temps will look to build into the 70s.

Friday keeps the chances for more showers around with another front scooting through. As a cold front moves through on Friday, we look to finally be rounding the corner to ‘nicer’ weather conditions once this front passes through the weekend. Friday also looks to be the ‘coolest’ day of this week with temps reaching the low to middle 70s.

In your extended forecast, a lingering shower chance into next weekend can’t be ruled out but our region will largely catch a break from the bulk of scattered showers we have seen from this past week. Temps will bottom out into the low 70s, upper 60s before slowly rebounding back into the 70s by next week.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines!

SUNDAY

Scattered showers. A few PM thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Brief break in the morning. Showers/storms PM. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Showers possible. Overcast and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers again. Few thunderstorms also possible. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Rain chances continue. Overcast and warm. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers/storms. Keep umbrella around. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Lingering shower chance. Plenty of breaks. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Slight chance for a shower. Lots of dry time. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY

Welcome back sunshine. Lots of dry time. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Slight rain chance AM. Isolated chances PM. Highs in the low 70s.

