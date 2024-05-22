Break-in at Fort Scott elementary school results in ~$20,000 worth of damages, officials say

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott school administrators are cleaning up after a break-in at Eugene Ware Elementary School.

School leaders say someone broke into the school Monday around 4:30 a.m. They said they have video surveillance showing the suspect going from room to room and either taking or destroying various items. That includes a water fountain, TV, 3-D printer, and a door.

Administrators estimate the damage was more than $20,000

“This is our safe space these are things for our kids and I think more than anything we were kind of heart broken about the damage that was done and thinking about all the kids that have used those computers or used the 3-d printer and enjoyed them. Just thinking about how that was so easy to take from them. I think was hard for us to kind of face,” said Yasmina Query, Eugene Ware Elementary Principal.

Query said the suspect left the building after hearing the janitors inside, shortly after 5:30 that morning. No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.