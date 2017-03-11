Break up the family? White House weighs new border deterrent

When Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly confirmed this week that the Trump administration was considering separating immigrant mothers from their children at the border – a calculated way to deter other families from making the journey to seek refuge in the United States – Lisa Koop immediately thought of the fears and hardships many of her clients faced.

There was the mother and teenage son who fled El Salvador immediately after gang members slipped a note under their door, giving the boy an ultimatum: Join the gang or die. They didn’t doubt the threat, since a teenage neighbor had already been murdered after refusing to join.

That letter was a key piece of evidence, it turned out. “The mother had folded it up and carried it with her in her bra, even through detention at the border, basically smuggling this piece of evidence throughout her whole journey,” says Ms. Koop, associate director of legal services at the National Immigrant Justice Center. “So we were able to explain to the court exactly why this family faced death if they were returned, and they were granted asylum.”

For years, deteriorating conditions in Central America, and what Secretary Kelly himself has described as “unimaginable violence” in the region, has driven a surge of families and unaccompanied minors traveling through Mexico to reach the US border. Advocates and many Democratic lawmakers this week have recoiled at the Trump administration’s proposed policy of separating mothers from their children. For their part, officials say the surge is so large that such a drastic policy is necessary.

“I would do almost anything to deter the people from Central America from getting on this very, very dangerous network that brings them up through Mexico into the United States,” Kelly told CNN earlier this week.

Whether the policy gets implemented, however, is another matter. Besides the rather chilling image it would portray to the rest of the world, separating children from parents would create big legal and logistical problems at the border, critics point out. And President Trump’s rhetoric and other actions already have caused immigrant flows to ebb.

The proposal comes as the Trump administration has made securing the nation’s borders and ramping up enforcement of immigration laws top priorities. The president’s controversial travel ban, slated to go into effect March 16, has put a 120-day halt on the US Refugee Admissions Program as the administration reviews its vetting procedures. It has also cut the number of refugees admitted to the United States each year to 50,000, down from 110,000.

But Central American families seeking asylum at the border are not part of the refugee admissions program, scholars point out. According to US immigration law and international treaties, officials are obligated to give asylum-seekers due process and a hearing to consider their claims.

Separating mothers from their children at the border strikes many advocates as inhumane.

"Is that what the US wants to be identified with around the world?” asks Camilo Pérez-Bustillo, executive director of the Human Rights Center at the University of Dayton in Ohio. “If we want to deter this kind of migration, we might want to focus on the conditions that produce it, and on policies that are transformative in terms of those conditions.... Punishing, in effect, the victims of those conditions because they’re seeking protection seems to be literally perverse.”

THE TRUMP EFFECT

The Trump administration has focused instead on security and enforcement. It is reportedly drafting plans to cut billions of dollars from agencies such as the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provides relief after natural disasters, in order to fund its expanded crackdowns on undocumented immigrants, including hiring thousands of additional agents, building new border facilities and detention centers, and building the president’s promised massive border wall.

And Mr. Trump’s immigration orders already include new deterrents. Officials have now been instructed to prosecute parents of unaccompanied minors for the crime of human trafficking. Critics consider this deterrent effort, too, a severe blow to those attempting to unify their families, or even save their children’s lives.