Break out your dictionary. The 78th annual Canton Repository Spelling Bee is Saturday

The 78th annual Canton Repository Regional Final Spelling Bee will be Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Kent State University at Stark. The champion of the 77th annual event in 2023, Bryce Beckley of Dover Middle School, is seen here while taking part in the Rep's 2022 spelling bee. Beckley won't be part of this year's event, because he's aged out of the competition.

Forty children will be competing Saturday for the chance to head to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Spellers from Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Holmes counties will gather for the 78th annual Canton Repository Regional Final Spelling Bee at 1:30 p.m. at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center in Jackson Township.

The students, who are in eighth grade or younger, qualified for the regional event by winning their school spelling bees.

Judges for the event will be Charita Goshay, columnist for The Canton Repository; and Dean Denise A. Seachrist of Kent State at Stark. The pronouncer will be Stephen Neaderhiser, an assistant professor of English at Kent State at Stark.

The event is free and open to the public. It will continue until a champion is declared.

Bryce Beckley of Dover won last year's spelling bee.

The winner earns a trip to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee that will be held from May 28 to May 30 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Canton Repository to crown 2024 spelling bee champion