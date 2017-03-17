Break in the Case? Cops Searching Property Where Bodies of Indiana Hikers Were Found

There is a new twist in the hunt for the killer of the two Indiana teenagers.

Read: Man Wrongly Convicted of Murder Reunites With His Family After 32 Years in Prison

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Ron Logan, who owns the 40-acre property where the bodies of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and Liberty German, 14, were found in Delphi, Ind., on February 14.

Logan is now in custody on an unrelated probation violation. Police took away a white truck from the property.

After the girls were discovered, Inside Edition spoke to him about the murders of the teens that occurred on February 13.

"It was something I couldn't get my emotions around," he said. "You can't believe that something this terrible in this community happened here on my property, in my back yard."

He told Inside Edition that he has an alibi, saying he was buying tropical fish at the time of the murders.

I was not home during the time all this was happening, I was in Lafayette and I didn't get home until 6:30 in the evening and the neighbors stopped and asked permission to look back here for the girls,” he said.

German shot a chilling image of the suspected killer approaching the girls on a hiking trial and she recorded the killer's voice which can be heard saying: “down the hill, down the hill.”

When asked by Inside Edition, he said he did not know the voice on the recording, saying: “Nothing that I recognize at all. No one. I don't recognize the voice at all.”

Read: Has Indiana Killer Struck Before? Eerie Similarities Emerge With 2012 Case of 2 Slain Girls

When asked about the image of the suspect, he said: "It's such poor quality, it doesn't look like anyone I’ve ever seen."

Police have not revealed what led them to search his home but said in a statement: "We are basically here to eliminate him or put him as a higher suspect in our case."

Logan told Inside Edition he is devastated by the discovery of the bodies on his property.

“That was like being hit with a bolt of lightning. On my property! You just can't put words to it,” he said.

Watch: Family of Murdered Hikers Appeals for Help to Find Killer: 'Somebody Has to Know This Person'

Related Articles: