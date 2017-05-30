Brazil's Temer tells businessmen he will remain on the job

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends the Brazil Investment Forum 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The union representing Brazil's federal police investigators expressed concerns Monday about how probes into government corruption will be handled by the newly named justice minister, who is a personal friend of Temer. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — President Michel Temer insisted Tuesday he'll stay on the job until his term ends in December 2018 despite growing calls for his resignation over corruption allegations, and he pledged to push ahead with austerity measures meant to cure Brazil's struggling economy.

Temer has been under increasing fire since the country's top prosecutor opened investigations two weeks into the president for alleged obstruction of justice and passive corruption.

Temer has denied any wrongdoing, accusing a business mogul of conspiring against him. He was defiant as he addressed a generally friendly audience of business leaders at the Brazil Investment Forum.

"Today we are on the right track. We put the country back on track," he said, saying he will leave "the house in order" for the next president.

Recent polls say Temer's popularity is now in single digits and eight of his Cabinet ministers are under investigation for alleged corruption. Recent outbursts of street protests have prompted some parties to leave the president's coalition in Congress.

In a separate matter, Brazil's top electoral court is scheduled to begin deliberations next week on whether Temer should be removed for illegal financing of his 2014 re-election campaign as vice president. Former President Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached and ousted last year, could also lose her political rights in the same trial.

Later Tuesday, Justice Luiz Edson Fachin authorized the federal police to take Temer's testimony on the accusations against him, but the president will have the right to do so in writing, as his defense prefers.

Temer is expected to receive the questions within 10 days and he will have 24 hours to respond.