Brazil's Carnival: Parades and street parties from the week-long celebration

Revelers all over Brazil are geared up for parades, balls and street parties during Carnival week celebrations.

Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival parade is world famous for the samba dancing, costumes that leave little to the imagination and the magnificent floats that roll down Avenida Marques de Sapucai, also known as the “sambadrome.” Sao Paulo will also have its main samba schools taking their floats to their sambadrome.

Brazilians living through two years of steep recession and nearly 13 percent unemployment have grasped this year’s carnival as a chance to let off steam. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr