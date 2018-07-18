Brazilian plastic surgeon 'Dr Bumbum' on the run after patient dies following failed bottom enhancement

Denis Furtado, also known as Dr Bumbum, went on the run after a patient died: Instagram

A celebrity plastic surgeon known as Dr Bumbum has gone on the run in Brazil after a woman died following a procedure to enlarge her bottom.

Denis Furtado, 45, is believed to have given acrylic glass filler injections to Lilian Calixto, 46, at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

Bank manager Ms Furtado fell ill during the procedure and was taken to hospital, where she died.

Police launched a manhunt after Dr Furtado disappeared following the patient’s death.

They have arrested the surgeon’s 19-year-old girlfriend, who worked in his surgery; his mother, who is a disqualified doctor; and a nurse who helped with the procedure.

All three were held on suspicion of qualified homicide and criminal association, reported Brazilian newspaper Extra.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Dr Furtado, who was declared a fugitive by investigators after they were unable to find him.

The surgeon has almost 650,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly posted pictures of women’s buttocks before and after procedures.

On the social media site, he said Dr Bumbum was “affectionate nickname” given him by his patients “in recognition of my work as a qualified physician in bioplasty”.

Ms Calixto had travelled to Rio from her home in Cuiaba, a city in central Brazil, for the surgery on Saturday evening.

The procedure was carried out at an apartment in the upmarket district of Barra da Tijuca, according to Ms Calixto’s family, who said the doctor had been recommended to her by friends.

After she fell ill, Dr Furtado took Ms Calixto to the Hospital Barra D’Or, where she was admitted to the emergency department at 11pm.

She was conscious upon arrival but her condition deteriorated and doctors were unable to resuscitate after her heart stopped. Ms Calixto, who was married with two children, was pronounced dead shortly after 1am on Sunday.

The hospital’s director, Martha Savedra, said the patient was believed to have suffered a pulmonary embolism due to the silicone injection.

Dr Furtado is believed to have used PMMA acrylic fillers during the surgery. The glass-like plastic is approved for use in Brazil, but only in small quantities and for certain procedures.

Rio’s Regional Medical Council has opened an investigation into the case.

The Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society warned of a “growing invasion of non specialists” in the industry.

“You cannot perform plastic surgery inside an apartment,” Niveo Steffen, the body’s president, told the AFP news agency. ”Many people are selling a dream, a fantasy to patients in an unethical way and people, weakened, are often attracted to low prices, without considering whether or not the conditions are adequate.”