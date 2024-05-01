Brazilian national faces deportation after pleading guilty to escaping federal custody

WORCESTER — A Brazilian man living in Framingham pleaded guilty last Friday in U.S. District Court to charges in connection with escaping federal custody in February.

Judge David Hennessey sentenced Victor Rodrigues De Moura-Pereira, 20, to five weeks in prison, which he has already served, as well as a year of supervised release. De Moura-Pereira was transferred to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody immediately after Friday's hearing for removal proceedings.

Framingham police arrested De Moura-Pereira on Feb. 25 on a warrant and charged him with resisting arrest. After he was arraigned a day later in Framingham District Court, he was taken into custody by federal immigration officials.

De Moura-Pereira was being transported from Framingham to the Wyatt Detention Center in Rhode Island by the Plymouth County Sheriff's office when he began making several attempts to escape from the van in which he was riding.

Finally, while the van was traveling on Interstate 95 (Route 128) in Waltham, De Moura-Pereira forced his way between a small gap between the rear cage of the van and a passenger side window, authorities said. He then pulled the emergency release tab, jumped from the van and ran onto the highway, forcing traffic to stop.

Authorities found De Moura-Rodriguez hiding behind a wooden fence about a quarter-mile away from where he escaped and took him into custody.

ICE had a detainer warrant for De Moura-Pereira after he was arrested in September 2021 and charged with entering the United States illegally. He was ordered to attend a removal hearing in October 2021 but failed to show. A federal warrant was then issued for his arrest.

