Brazilian-born Emerson called up to Italy's squad

ROME (AP) — Brazilian-born left back Emerson Palmieri was called up to Italy's squad on Saturday for the first time for a friendly against Uruguay and a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

The 22-year-old Emerson, who plays for Roma, obtained Italian citizenship in March courtesy of relatives on his mother's side.

AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo was called back to the squad for the first time since injuring his left knee against Spain in October, which ruled him out for six months.

Italy faces Uruguay in Nice, France, on June 7 and Liechtenstein four days later in the northern town of Udine.

Italy is level on points with Spain atop Group G of qualifying but sits second due to goal difference. Liechtenstein is last in the group with five losses in five matches.

Five Juventus players (Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Claudio Marchisio) in the squad will join the team on June 5, two days after the Bianconeri face Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo) will leave the squad on June 5.

Italy:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Simone Scuffet (Udinese).

Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Emerson Palmieri (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).

Wingers: Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio).