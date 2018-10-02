In Brazil, voters' far-right fears carry weight of history

As the sun beat down on the crowds gathered outside Rio de Janeiro’s city hall last Saturday, Heloisa Gussate, a music student in her late 20s, stood with her feet on either side of a marching drum, ready to jump into action. Chants, whoops, and laughter emanated from the groups passing by, but the exuberant atmosphere was contradicted by a heavy word slapped across almost all the signs and posters on the street that day: “fascist.”

In at least 62 cities across Brazil on Sept. 29, tens of thousands of protesters transformed main thoroughfares into brightly colored, glitter-splashed demonstrations against presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro, who was near-fatally stabbed at a rally in September. Campaigning with the hashtag #EleNão (#NotHim), protesters voiced their opposition to a candidate they say represents a turn back toward the values of Brazil’s era of authoritarian rule.

“He's someone who defends hate, who defends the dictatorship,” says Ms. Gussate, referring to Brazil’s repressive military regime from 1964 to 1985. Gussate fears that groups considered second-class citizens during the dictatorship – women, black Brazilians, and residents of low-income favela communities in particular – could face cutbacks to their rights under a Bolsonaro presidency.

“It’s not that far away from what already happens today,” she says, referring to challenges those groups face. “What will change completely is this,” she says, gesturing to the protesters. “This won't exist anymore.”

From the United States to Poland, the word “fascism” has been frequently thrown about in political criticism in recent years, often evoking ideas of an authoritarian political system with no tolerance for opposition. But in Brazil, with living memories of the military era, the word has particular resonance among Mr. Bolsonaro’s opponents.

The congressman and former army officer's comments have frequently drawn accusations of racism, sexism, and homophobia. He’s sometimes referred to as “Brazil’s Donald Trump” for his populist approach and polarizing public statements.

But it’s the idea of a possible resurgence of “fascism,” or a throwback to an oppressive approach to governance, that has so galvanized the nation’s youth. Some 53 percent of of Brazilians ages 16 to 24, a large chunk of last weekend’s marchers, reject Bolsonaro’s candidacy, according to polls released Oct. 2. Bolsonaro has expressed intolerance for adversaries, openly praised Brazil’s dictatorship-era violence, and voiced admiration for the army major whose unit tortured former President Dilma Rousseff and other dissidents.

Younger Brazilians, who came of age under Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT), weren’t alive during the dictatorship. But its history still looms large in high school curricula or at the family dinner table. And many already have first-hand experience with protest and police violence, such as a rash of high-school occupations in 2015 to oppose austerity-induced threats of school closures.

But what Bolsonaro’s detractors might see as a step back to the past, his supporters view as a righting of more recent, repeated presidential wrongs. Over the past two decades, Brazil has made big strides on civil and economic rights, and has strengthened its institutions, like the judiciary. However, ongoing corruption scandals, a president’s impeachment, and a struggling economy have fueled an overwhelming desire for change.

But for his opponents, “The word ‘fascist’ ... embodies everything they don’t want,” says Esther Solano, a professor of international relations at the University of São Paulo. “These are young people for whom questions of race, gender, and sexuality are natural. Fascism is basically intolerant of all of this.”

SURPRISE FRONT-RUNNER

Bolsonaro is currently leading voter polls, with 31 percent of Brazilians’ support. He wasn’t a likely victor just a few months ago, when former PT leader and two-term president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva looked like a possible candidate and certain front-runner. But his imprisonment after a corruption investigation earlier this year officially disqualified him from him from running in the Oct. 7 presidential race.

His party’s new candidate, former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, is currently polling 10 points behind. Mr. Haddad and Bolsonaro would tie in a run-off vote, according to a poll released Monday.