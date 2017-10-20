Brazil summons Costa and leaves out Luiz for friendlies

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has summoned Juventus winger Douglas Costa and left out Chelsea defender David Luiz for friendlies against Japan and England next month.

Brazil will play Japan on Nov. 10 in the French city of Lille, and four days later England in London. All of the teams are qualified for the World Cup.

___

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Danilo (Manchester City), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Inter Milan), Jemerson (Monaco)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Giuliano (Zenit), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea), Diego (Flamengo) Douglas Costa (Juventus)

Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Diego Souza (Sport Recife) and Taison (Shahktar Donetsk)