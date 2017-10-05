Brazil stopped by Bolivia goalkeeper in draw in La Paz

Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, left, blocks a shot by Brazil's Neymar during a World Cup qualifying soccer match in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 5 2017. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Qualified Brazil and eliminated Bolivia drew 0-0 in La Paz in a South American World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe was the man of the match after three saves of Neymar.

Unlike other South American teams, Brazil did not suffer at Hernando Siles Stadium.

Each team hit the post once: Bolivia at the end of the first half and Brazil in the second.

Brazil will play its last match in qualifying on Tuesday against a desperate Chile in Sao Paulo.

Bolivia will face second-place Uruguay in Montevideo on the same day.