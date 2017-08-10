Brazil replaces world champ Germany at top of FIFA rankings

ZURICH (AP) — Brazil is back on top of the FIFA rankings , replacing World Cup holder Germany.

Brazil hasn't played a game since June, while Germany was last in action a month ago when it beat Chile to collect the Confederations Cup in Russia. The FIFA rankings are based on results over a four-year period.

Argentina retained third place, Switzerland rose to fourth — its highest position since the first rankings 24 years go — and Poland moved into an all-time best fifth.

The United States climbed nine places to 26th after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup last month.