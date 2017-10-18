Brazil to play Russia in Moscow in pre-World Cup friendly

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will play Russia in March in a pre-World Cup friendly in Moscow.

The Brazilian soccer confederation says its Russian counterpart hasn't yet chosen a stadium for the March 23rd match.

Brazil was the first team to qualify for the tournament in Russia. The five-time World Cup champions finished at the top of the South American qualifying group and have yet to lose an official match under coach Tite, who took over last September.

Brazil will also play Japan, England and Germany in their preparations.