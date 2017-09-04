Brazil only cinch in topsy-turvy South American qualifying

Argentina's Lionel Messi smiles during a training session in preparation for a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying soccer match against Venezuela, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Only one thing is certain in South American World Cup qualifying: Brazil has advanced and is the best team on the continent.

The rest is up for grabs with three rounds to play, starting with five qualifiers on Tuesday.

Seven countries have a shot at the three remaining automatic berths from the region. A fourth team can also advance in a playoff against a team from Asia.

Despite a terrible qualifying campaign, Argentina will be a strong favorite to solidify its position facing Venezuela — the weakest team in the region. Colombia is at home against Brazil and has a tougher job, though nothing will be certain until the final two rounds next month.

In other matches Tuesday, it's: Bolivia vs. Chile; Paraguay vs. Uruguay; and Ecuador vs. Peru.