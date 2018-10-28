Brazil Elects Far-Right Authoritarian Jair Bolsonaro As President

The rise of right-wing movements and parties across the globe took a giant and dangerous leap forward Sunday when far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil’s presidential election.

Bolsonaro, a federal congressman for Rio de Janeiro who formerly served as an Army officer, has praised the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985 and has expressed a fondness for authoritarians past and present. He defeated former São Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad of the left-wing Workers’ Party to win the runoff phase of the election.

With nearly all votes counted, Bolsonaro had captured more than 55 percent of the vote Sunday and been declared the winner by multiple Brazilian news outlets.

Bolsonaro and Haddad faced off as the top two vote-getters in the first round of voting on Oct. 7, in which Bolsonaro fell just short of winning a majority.

His victory will put Brazil, the fourth-largest democracy in the world and the largest in Latin America, in the hands of a far-right figure who has expressed little appreciation for democratic governance and has consistently aimed violent rhetoric at black Brazilians, LGBTQ people, women and indigenous people.

Bolsonaro was stabbed during a campaign event in September and spent much of the election’s final two months campaigning from a hospital bed.

He will now take the reins of a beleaguered and discontented country. Over the last four years, Brazil has experienced a deep economic recession that it has struggled to escape, a sharp uptick in violent crime that has resulted in 60,000 homicides annually, and a widespread political corruption probe that has implicated hundreds of politicians from across the political spectrum.

Since its last presidential election in 2014, one president, Dilma Rousseff, has been impeached; another former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has been imprisoned on corruption charges; and its current president, Michel Temer, has been linked to a political bribery scheme.

The resulting discontent with Brazil’s establishment parties, and especially the left-wing Workers’ Party, eroded faith among the electorate and paved the way for a candidate like Bolsonaro, who pitched himself as a savior who alone could “save” Brazil.

But rather than solve Brazil’s woes, a Bolsonaro who follows through on his harshest proposals and rhetoric would likely rule as a neo-fascist, having promised last week to “cleanse” Brazil of his opponents on the left. He could soon offer a harsh lesson in how elite failure and political discontent can cause a modern democracy to collapse.

“He’s not kind of a dictator, he is a dictator,” Monica de Bolle, the director of Latin American studies at Johns Hopkins University, told HuffPost last month.

Bolsonaro’s rise to power was inspired by and modeled off of the ascent of similar leaders in Europe and the United States. He has even earned ― and embraced ― the nickname “Brazil’s Donald Trump.” Bolsonaro used social media to make an end-run around Brazil’s traditional media sources, which he decried as “fake news” even as his campaign and supporters used WhatsApp and Facebook to spread baseless rumors and reports about his opponents.

Bolsonaro ran a nationalistic, identity-based campaign that promoted and thrived off of racial and social backlash, particularly against the Workers’ Party and Brazil’s most marginalized populations. He has promised to stop “coddling” groups like LGBTQ and black Brazilians and to rid Brazil of “foreign ideologies” ― by which he means leftism of any variety.

Bolsonaro also benefited from his position as the strongest candidate for Brazilians looking for an alternative to the Workers’ Party, which held the presidency from 2003 to 2016 under da Silva and Rousseff. The PT, as the party is known, oversaw both Brazil’s economic explosion during da Silva’s tenure and the bust that occurred under Rousseff. The country’s economic woes and the party’s links to corruption ― including da Silva’s 2017 conviction on bribery charges ― eroded faith in the party’s ability to govern and inspired fierce opposition to the potential return of PT governance among many Brazilians. Still, da Silva led pre-election polling for most of the last year before he was banned from running because of the corruption charge. Haddad replaced him atop the Workers’ Party ticket.