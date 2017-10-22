Brazil comes from behind to beat Germany in quarterfinals

Brazil's Gabriel Brazao celebrates the win against Germany's during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter final match in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Brazil scored twice in a six-minute span in the second half to beat Germany 2-1 Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Under-17 World Cup in India.

Substitute Weverson leveled the scores with a powerful strike in the 71st minute before Paulinho's strong finish in the 77th earned Brazil a semifinal against England.

Germany looked on top in the first half — despite a passionate crowd of 66,613 backing Brazil — and opened the scoring in the 21st. Jann-Fiete Arp converted a penalty kick after John Yeboah was tripped by Lucas Halter in the box.

Earlier at Kochi, Spain set up its semifinal against Mali with a 3-1 win over Iran.

The European champions dominated as Abel Ruiz drove past goalkeeper Ali Gholam Zadeh in the 13th.

Sergio Gomez then made it 2-0 on the hour mark when Ferran Torres brilliantly set him up to score with a long distance strike. Torres sealed the match seven minutes later by converting Mohamed Moukliss' low cross.

Saeid Karimi got the consolation goal for Iran in the 69th.