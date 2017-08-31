Brazil coach confirms: Coutinho on bench; Willian will start

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, right, and Taison train in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Brazil will face Ecuador in a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Philippe Coutinho will be on the bench when Brazil plays Ecuador on Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match.

The Liverpool forward, linked to a move to Barcelona, has yet to play a minute in the Premier League this season. He is reported to have a back injury, although he has practiced this week with Brazil's national team.

Brazil coach Tite says Chelsea forward Willian will start in place of Coutinho. Tite says of Willian: "He has been playing, he is doing great so, in fairness, he will start the match and Coutinho is benched."

Tite says he told Coutinho he needed to be in a "place where he feels happy; if it's at Liverpool — if it's a move to Barcelona."

Brazil has already qualified for the World Cup next year in Russia.