Brazil Central Bank Slows Pace of Interest Rate Cuts With Quarter-Point Reduction

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, tempering its monetary easing campaign as economic and fiscal uncertainties grow.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto lowered the benchmark Selic to 10.5% on Wednesday, as expected by 22 of 33 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The remaining eleven forecast a seventh straight half-point reduction.

The decision was split for the first time since August, with four of the nine board members voting for a bigger cut of 50 basis points.

“The Committee stresses that monetary policy should continue being contractionary until the consolidation of both the disinflation process and the anchoring of expectations around the targets,” policymakers wrote in a statement accompanying the decision. “The Committee also reinforces, with special emphasis, that the extension and adequacy of future changes in the interest rate will be determined by the firm commitment of reaching the inflation target in the relevant horizon.”

Campos Neto warned investors last month that a “big repricing” in international assets increased uncertainty to the point that the central bank could no longer remain committed to its guidance for an additional half-point reduction. There are risks the Federal Reserve will hold its interest rates high for longer as the US economy remains firm. Locally, the weakening of next year’s key fiscal goal rekindled spending concerns among investors.

“They had made it clear their decision would be dependent on market conditions,” Alexandre de Azara, chief economist at UBS BB Investment Bank, said before the rate decision. “Uncertainties are high.”

Annual inflation eased to 3.77% in mid-April, as service costs increased less than in the previous month. Still, policymakers have said they remain concerned over possible price pressures stemming from a strong labor market.

The government opened the door for more spending in 2025 by saying it will aim for a balanced primary budget — which excludes interest payments — instead of a surplus.

Inflation estimates remain above the bank’s 3% goal through 2027 as investors assess changes to monetary policy driven by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s growing influence over the bank’s board. On top of that, this month’s devastating floods in southern Brazil are increasing spending pressure even further.

The bank’s decision could revive political tensions, as Lula prods his cabinet for proposals to juice economic growth while many allies continue to criticize Campos Neto for not loosening monetary policy fast enough.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

