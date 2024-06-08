Brazil to ask Argentina to extradite alleged rioters

Thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasília on 8 January 2023 [Getty Images]

The Brazilian government says it will request the extradition of more than 60 people who fled to Argentina after being charged for their alleged involvement in riots that shook Brazil's capital last year.

The riots were led by supporters of the former right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, roughly a week after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office.

Thousands stormed government buildings in Brasília on 8 January 2023 after managing to march, largely unchallenged, through the city.

Hundreds of Mr Bolsonaro's supporters were arrested, charged and released on bail.

Many of them have fled to Argentina since the inauguration of the right-wing president, Javier Milei, in December, to request political asylum there.

Now the Brazilian government is seeking their return.

Federal Police Chief Andrei Passos told local media: "We will list all those convicted who are possibly in Argentina and forward extradition requests."

It is unclear if Mr Milei - a friend of Mr Bolsonaro and a staunch critic of President Lula - will accept the request.

Several police officers were injured in the violence and the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court were vandalised after rioters forced their way in.

The Brazilian government believes the riots were part of a coup attempt orchestrated by Mr Bolsonaro, who refused to accept his defeat in a tightly contested presidential election. He denies any involvement.

President Lula has also pointed the finger very firmly at collusion by "people inside the armed forces".

One man involved in the riots was sentenced to 17 years in prison for attempting a coup.