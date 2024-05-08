Brazen burglars steal $250k in cash by cutting hole into the roof of popular Atlanta strip club

Atlanta police are investigating a brazen burglary at a popular strip club, where two thieves stole $250,000 cash after cutting a hole in the roof of the building.

Sources close to the investigation told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that the burglary happened Monday at Onyx Gentlemen’s Club on Cheshire Bridge Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:15 a.m., two thieves wearing white ski masks and gloves cut a hole in the roof and climbed into the business, where they used power tools to break into the safes storing $250,000, sources confirmed.

The crooks spent two hours inside the business before surveillance cameras recorded them leaving just before 6 a.m., according to sources.

Seiden is speaking with three employees who say multiple surveillance cameras recorded the heist. More details LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: