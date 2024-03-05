Brazen ATM theft caught on video in Orange County
Authorities are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video ripping an ATM out of the floor of an Orange, California barbershop. March 4, 2024. (OC Hawk)
Authorities are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video ripping an ATM out of the floor of an Orange, California barbershop. March 4, 2024. (OC Hawk)
In his quest to turn a simple and functioning Twitter app into X, the everything app that doesn’t do anything very well, Elon Musk launched audio and video calling on X last week — and this new feature is switched on by default, it leaks your IP address to anyone you talk with, and it’s incredibly confusing to figure out how to limit who can call you. A person's IP address is not hugely sensitive, but these online identifiers can be used to infer location and can be linked to a person's online activity, which can be dangerous for high-risk users. First of all, the audio and video calling feature is inside the Messages part of the X app, where a phone icon now appears on the top right hand corner, both on iOS and Android.
From podiatrist-approved options to those beloved by hiking experts, these are the top picks for hitting the trail.
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
Former 'Real Housewives of New York' cast member Bethenny Frankel called for a "reality reckoning" in 2023. Could these recent Bravo lawsuits be just the beginning?
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
This winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking technology.
Where might he land?
Jack Teixeira , the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified defense secrets on Discord, has pled guilty. The 22-year-old withdrew his not-guilty plea on Monday, trading the guilty admission for up to around 16 years in prison.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Ford is inviting Bronco owners to a special Off-Roadeo event on April 8 near Austin, Texas, to view a solar eclipse and see the Bronco Blackout Edition revealed.
Never lose your specs again with a soft magnetic holder that 13,000 shoppers love.
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The best air mattresses available for sale on Amazon to help you get a good nights rest no matter where you are.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Edwards pulled the assailant away from the 80-year-old victim.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.