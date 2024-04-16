A 'brazen act.' Canton police detectives speak out at men who ambushed them with gunshots

Canton police detective Matthew Thomas speaks at Tuesday's sentencing of Trezjon R. Allen and Braylen J. Smallwood, who were given 20 to 25.5 years in prison for shooting at Thomas and fellow detective Michael Herrera, who was hit by a bullet.

CANTON ‒ Two men who ambushed and shot at city police detectives, hitting one of them, have been sentenced to 20 to 25.5 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin G. Farmer sentenced Trezjon R. Allen and Braylen J. Smallwood for attempted murder in a courtroom packed with family members of the defendants and police officers and their supporters.

Detectives Matthew Thomas, left, and Michael Herrera spoke at Tuesday's sentencing of Trezjon R. Allen and Braylen J. Smallwood, who received sentences of 20 to 25.5 years for shooting at them on June 29. Herrera was hit by a bullet.

Smallwood, 23, of Canton, and Allen, 22, of Massillon, both pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and related specifications that the crimes were committed with guns and as part of criminal gang activity.

Allen also admitted to participating in a criminal gang and possessing a weapon under disability. He was prohibited from having a gun because of a prior juvenile conviction that would have been a felony for an adult, according to the indictment.

Criminal defendants Braylen J. Smallwood, at left, and Trezjon R. Allen, at right, sign court documents at their sentencing on Tuesday, when both were ordered to spend 20 to 25.5 years in prison for shooting at police detectives and other crimes.

The ambush occurred shortly before 6 p.m. June 29 at 12th Street and Logan Avenue NW as detectives from the police department's Coordinated Response Team were working on an investigation.

Detective Michael Herrera was grazed by a bullet, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Detective Matthew Thomas was fired at but not hit.

"These two violent gang members decided in a conversation amongst themselves to shoot at two police officers in broad daylight in a crowded parking lot," Thomas said. "This brazen act not only put the lives of myself and detective Herrera in direct danger but also the lives of every other innocent bystander in the immediate area. They decided they were willing to end the lives of two people and take them from their friends and families. I thank God every day that nobody was seriously injured."

Allen, Smallwood, their family members and other advocates said the defendants did not know the detectives were police officers. Some said their sentences were disproportionately severe because they are Black, and that at least one white defendant who committed a similar crime received a lighter sentence.

Both defendants apologized to Herrera and Thomas.

The Coordinated Response Team is charged with collecting intelligence about violent criminal acts being planned and using that intelligence to actively disrupt violent individuals and group through an increase in presence, home visits, criminal traffic interdiction, pedestrian stops, search warrants, and collaborative visits with other agencies such as probation and parole.

This story will be updated later.

