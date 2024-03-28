Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 explained

WWE

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last August at the age of 36, leaving the wrestling world in shock.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, was one of the most beloved WWE Superstars in recent history and his death led to an outpouring of love from fans and performers alike. His untimely passing also led many to believe Wyatt would be honoured during this year's WrestleMania weekend with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Earlier this month it was announced that Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda and his uncle Barry Windham would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024, with Wyatt's name expected to follow.

But speaking to Sportskeeda, Rotunda explained why his son Windham won't be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

"With Windham passing, I thought they were gonna immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be in at some point," Rotunda explained.

"I think WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us. We got a call from WWE and they said Hunter wants to do a Zoom call. We were thinking they were gonna tell us what was gonna happen at WrestleMania and Hunter said: 'You guys are gonna get inducted. You and Barry were a part of the first WrestleMania show'.

"It's very flattering obviously and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff that we had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it."

Windham's life will soon be celebrated in WWE documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, which will arrive on Peacock on April 1.

The documentary will be narrated by The Undertaker and feature interviews with members of Wyatt's family as well as WWE Superstars including John Cena and WWE's head of creative Triple H.

The official synopsis for Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal reads: "Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda's inspiring story unfolds.

"This documentary chronicles Windham's incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary.

"Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire."

