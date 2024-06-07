Bravo Fire in Coconino National Forest prompts possible evacuations west of Flagstaff

A fast-growing wildfire west of Flagstaff has prompted fire officials to tell residents of several communities to prepare to evacuate immediately.

The Bravo Fire has charred 200 acres of Ponderosa Pine and grass since popping up about 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, in the Coconino National Forest.

The communities of Bellemont North, Bellemont South, Village North and A-1 Ranch located west of Flagstaff were placed in "set" status in response to the Bravo Fire by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Coconino County Emergency Management. Residents in those communities should consider relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside the affected area, the Coconino National Forest posted on social media. Residents should evacuate immediately if "set" status is elevated to "go."

The Bravo Fire is burning near Camp Navajo south of I-40 about nine miles west of Flagstaff, according to the Coconino National Forest's X account.

Photos and videos posted on X showed flames and a large plume of smoke rising from the Bravo Fire that could be seen from Flagstaff.

The Coconino National Forest began Stage 1 fire restrictions on Thursday, June 6, due to high fire danger. The restrictions prohibit fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, wood stoves, and smudge pot except within a developed recreation site. Target shooting and fireworks are also prohibited.

Stage one fire restrictions are also in place on state land for 10 Arizona counties as human-caused wildfire activity increases.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bravo Fire near Flagstaff prompts possible evacuations