‘Bravest young man’: Oxford Police mourn loss of honorary police officer, young AJ Congdon

The Oxford Police Department is mourning the loss of its honorary police officer, young AJ Congdon, who has died after being diagnosed with a brain tumor last year.

AJ, who was battling an aggressive form of childhood cancer, died Sunday night, police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

In October, Boston 25 spoke with the 8-year-old boy and his family, when AJ, of the Charlton Dudley Rams football team, scored a touchdown with the help of his teammates and coaches, who pushed his wheelchair across the goal line.

“Please be at peace, watch over your brothers and sisters in blue, and just know, your were the bravest young man we have ever had the honor of knowing,” police said Monday.

AJ was fine when football season started in late August, but his coordination declined rapidly, his family earlier said.

In late September, he was rushed to a hospital emergency room. A day later, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which eventually impacted AJ’s ability to speak and walk.

“The members of the Oxford Police Department were humbled that AJ and his family came into our family in blue and made AJ part of it,” police said. “Chief Daniels was honored to make AJ an honorary police officer, and AJ will stand in our ranks for eternity.”

”The strength and courage that AJ showed all of us, is something we can all look up to and strive for,” police said. “Oxford sticks together during good times and bad. We remain strong and stick together. We will stand strong for AJs family and that is what this COMMUNITY is all about.”

Police said they won’t forget the photo of AJ in Disney World, wearing his Oxford Police uniform shirt, while standing with Mickey Mouse.

“AJ we will never forget you, never forget how you loved to be in the middle of all of the action,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW