Bratwurst Festival, city committee share their sides on event financial support

As Bucyrus leaders continue to address ways for the city to save money, one suggestion discussed at a February meeting was to begin to charge the Bratwurst Festival for services provided during the event.

Kevin Myers, an large council member, recently addressed the Finance Committee he chairs not as a councilman but as president of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival, on the implications should the city’s begin charging the festival.

Myers said the festival provides the city with electrical service, support and equipment for the Santa parade and the concrete barriers for the annual Bike Show. He said the festival charges nonprofits only $100 for 30-foot spaces at the festival.

“If we are made to compensate the city, this will not continue to be the case,” Myers said.

Street closures, trash pick-up and police, fire and EMS protection are some of the services the city provides to the festival. Myers said he did not have the numbers for all of the services, but the Fire Department estimated its festival expenses at around $1,000.

Myers said the majority of the police calls during the festival occur in the evening and are not related directly to the festival. He said trash after the festival is often picked up during city work hours.

“Should the festival have to pay the city for these services, we will have to adjust our budget to increase revenue and decrease our expenses, taking away other attractions and entertainment,” Myers said. “This further only hurts the community and those who travel to it for this event.”

He said should the city start charging the festival, the expenses might turn out to be too much for the festival budget, and it could cease to exist altogether. If that happened, Myers said, 4-H clubs, fraternal organizations and others that benefit from the festival could lose funding. If the festival discontinues, the city also will lose part of its bed tax revenue.

Myers said in his time serving on the Ohio Festival and Events Association, only two of the communities charged festivals. He expressed hope that if the city charges the Bratwurst Festival, other community events that use city services, such as First Fridays, the Bike Show and the Car Show, will be charged also.

“Do I think that any of those festivals should be charged, absolutely not, “ Myers said. “But if you are singling out the Bratwurst Festival you’d better be fair across the board.”

Council member Vicki Dishon said she did not want to totally stop supporting the festival, but in 2023 the city spent $16,760 for the police, fire and clean-up services during the festival, in addition to employees’ contributions to the pension fund, which if added in increased the city expenses to about $23,000.

Dishon questioned earlier statements from Bratwurst Festival organizers that the festival brings Bucyrus half of its bed tax revenue.

She said in April and May 2023 the bed tax revenue in Bucyrus totaled $13,904, in April-June it was around $17,185, during the third quarter when the festival is held it was $16,164, and in October-December the bed tax revenue was $12,703.

“These figures don’t show that,” Dishon said. “We would lose like maybe $3,000 in bed tax.”

Matter of finances on both sides of the table

If the Bratwurst Festival starts charging for services, according to Dishon, that's its decision, but the city has to look at its own money situation, even through it is not as bad as what the city officials thought at the beginning of the year, the city has to still be “working on it to make sure that we don’t get to the point of that it becomes bad.”

Dishon brought up numbers the city charged the Bratwurst Festival in the past. She said in 2006 it was around $20,000; in 2007, $12,500; 2008, $16,000; 2010, $11,500; 2011, $11,700; 2012, $18,500; 2013, $17,500; 2014, $16,000; 2015, $16,500; and 2016 onward, there was no charge.

Dishon said if the city continues not to charge the festival, it might have to look at reducing the tax credit for the out-of-town workers.

Carolyn Shireman, council member, said the solution is to examine festival finances. To work with the city the Bratwurst Festival should produce financial records for the city to work with, she said.

Dishon said the city the Finance Committee asked a few times for festival financials and has not gotten them.

Myers said he could not discuss the financials, as he only has the budget handed to him by the board of directors.

Shireman suggested the city support the festival by providing an $8,000 sponsorship the festival can use for whatever needs it has.

“They will have to learn to either taper down, get more sponsors or something, it isn't on the city’s back,” Shireman said. “We don’t really have to do anything.”

Committee member James Mee said he wanted to do more research.

Dishon said they have time to let the festival know of changes in funding as the festival should be notified a year in advance, and the current discussions would not affect this year's funding.

“This year the city is paying for everything,” Dishon said.

