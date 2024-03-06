A brass plaque was stolen from Edward Bannister's grave. A museum is offering money for its return

A brass plaque was stolen from the grave of famed Black painter Edward Bannister. Now, a local museum is offering $5,000 to the thief for its safe return.

A pedestrian walking through Providence's North Burial Ground reported the large piece of brass missing on Tuesday. Ray Rickman and Robb Dimmick of the downtown museum and bookstore Stages of Freedom alerted The Providence Journal on Wednesday, announcing the monetary reward.

"I’m done with my tears," Rickman said. "It’s awful. It’s the most prominent piece of brass in the whole cemetery. I knew this would happen."

Rickman, a local civil rights figure and former state lawmaker, said he has already raised $4,000, and an additional $1,000 will be contributed by the museum to the pot of rewards. Rickman said he is willing to arrange an out-of-state drop off of the plaque in Massachusetts where the thief could leave the item risk-free.

Rickman believes the brass is only worth about $1,000, though Dimmick worries it may be melted down.

The gravestone of Edward M. Bannister, one of the few African American painters of the 19th century to win significant recognition.

City suspects historic plaque sold for scrap

It was created in the 1970s by late Rhode Island School of Design professor Mahler Ryder, whom the school describes as a "civil rights pioneer."

"This is a real loss to a number of communities and unfortunate that this was stolen – probably for scrap," said City Cemetery Director Annalisa Heppner in an email announcing the theft. "We filed a police report and detectives responded immediately. We will also be reviewing camera footage and are hopeful scrap shops may have seen or received it."

Images of Bannister's grave show that without the plaque, it is only a tall, blank stone. Cut pins are visible, causing Heppner to suspect the plaque was taken only recently.

Rickman vowed to get the plaque back, but said "failing that, we’re going to replace it with something that is not brass and just as elegant."

A new statue of 19th-century landscape painter Edward Mitchell Bannister faces downtown Providence from his riverside bench in Market Square.

Theft comes during celebratory time for the late painter

Bannister is famed within the New England art community, known as a founding member of the Providence Art Club. His work gained notoriety at a time when Black artists were not given the same standing as their white counterparts.

It was only last year that artist Gage Prentiss unveiled his sculpture honoring Bannister in Market Square, and Mayor Brett Smiley proclaimed Sept. 10, 2023 "Edward Mitchell Bannister Day."

"This was Mr. Bannister's year," Rickman said.

