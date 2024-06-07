Brashear High School, South Hills 6-8 to learn remotely due to air conditioning failure, PPS says

Brashear High School and South Hills 6-8 will learn remotely for the rest of the year, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced.

The air conditioning system failed on Thursday.

A PPS spokesperson said the building does not have enough windows to allow for adequate ventilation.

The last day of school for students is Wednesday, June 12.

Teachers will reach out to students with information on finals and end-of-year activities.

“The district’s facility team has been closely monitoring the situation and has initiated discussions with relevant engineers and consultants to address this issue over the summer,” the district said.

