Branson's Jack Harris named Missouri's High School Principal of the Year for 2024

Clark Mershon, executive director of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals; Jack Harris, principal of Branson High School; Chris Hoehne, director of programming and development; and Branson Superintendent Brad Swofford

Branson is home to Missouri's top high school principal.

Jack Harris, principal of Branson High School, was recently named the 2024 Jim L. King Missouri High School Principal of the Year by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.

Harris was surprised with the award during a staff meeting Friday at the high school. It was delivered by Clark Mershon, executive director of MoASSP, and Chris Hoehne, director of programming and development.

Harris, a graduate of Branson High School, has been principal there for eight years. He previously served as assistant principal at the Branson Junior High School.

"When I first started at Branson Schools, I was told that ‘It was people, not programs, that make the difference.’ I have learned that this statement is lived out in reality every day at our school," Harris said in a news release. "Our staff, students, and families in this community are what make my role at Branson High School so fulfilling."

Jack Harris

Harris has a doctorate in educational administration from Lindenwood University.

“It's not lost on me what an incredible opportunity it is to do this important work each day, and I'm blessed to serve with such a dedicated team of educators that believe in student success to their core," Harris said in the release.

MoASSP has sponsored the annual state Principal of the Year award for 38 years. Harris will be presented the official award at the annual MoASSP spring conference this month and will represent the state in the running for the national principal of the year award.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Branson's Jack Harris named Missouri High School Principal of the Year