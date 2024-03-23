Branson woman, 20, dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 65

A 20-year-old Branson woman died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 65 in Branson.

The Branson Police Department said the woman — identified by friends and family on social media as Kylee Davison — collided with another vehicle at 11:15 a.m. between Missouri 248 and Bee Creek Road. Details of what led to the crash and the type of vehicles involved were not made available.

The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain injuries, according to police, and the investigation of the crash is expected by BPD to take a month.

"The preliminary investigation does not show reckless actions or intoxication," BPD said in a news release.

