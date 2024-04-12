Branson school district announces leadership changes, new early childhood director

Branson Public Schools announced a new administrative position, director of early childhood, and two new school leaders Friday.

The new position will oversee and coordinate all aspects of early childhood education programs including preschool offerings, Branson Parents as Teachers programming, and family engagement initiatives.

“As we continuously strive to enhance the educational experience for all students in Branson Public Schools, we recognize that focusing on early childhood education lays the foundation for future academic success," said Superintendent Brad Swofford, in a news release. “The establishment of the director of early childhood position reflects our dedication to providing support and resources to our youngest learners and their families.”

Branson has appointed Staci Ray the director of early childhood at Cedar Ridge Primary. Ray will work alongside district administrators, including Cedar Ridge Primary principal, Carol Furman.

Ray joined the district in 2016, teaching kindergarten. In 2018, she became an instructional coach for the district and currently serves in this role at Cedar Ridge Intermediate. She has a bachelor's degree from College of the Ozarks and a master's degree and doctorate from Lindenwood University.

In the release, Ray said: "I am committed to ensuring all young learners in our community have access to high-quality early childhood programming that will establish the groundwork for lifelong success."

Jared Howerton

Jared Howerton, who began teaching physical education in the district in 2014, has been named the new activities director and assistant principal for Branson Junior High. He replaces Logan Wilson, who accepted a position with the Carthage district.

In 2019, Howerton became the assistant principal for Buchanan Elementary, where he currently serves as the campus youth activities coordinator. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of the Ozarks and a master's degree from Lindenwood University.

"I look forward to working collaboratively with Branson Junior High students, staff, and school families to create engaging extracurricular experiences that complement our academic programs and contribute to the positive development of our students,” he said, in thee release.

The district previously announced Rebecca Ash, principal of Springfield's Hickory Hills Elementary and Middle School, will be principal of Branson Junior High. She will succeed Bryan Bronn, who is retiring. Stephanie Martin will replace Kendra Scott and assistant principal of the Cedar Ridge Elementary. The new leaders still start July 1.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Branson school district announces new leaders, new position