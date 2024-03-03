Brandon motorcyclist killed in early morning crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash on US-301 in Hillsborough County on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 68-year-old man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at around 2:44 a.m., heading north on the highway.

As he approached Stannum Street, the man missed a curve in the road, left the roadway, and struck a utility light pole.

The rider was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, the FHP said.

