The Brand New Lexus LS 500 F Sport Will Only Be Available With a Twin-Turbo V6

From Road & Track

Back in January at the Detroit Auto Show, Lexus revealed its all-new flagship Lexus LS 500 sedan. Today Lexus has announced a performance trim level for the LS, called the F Sport. While it will include a host of cool chassis and cosmetic upgrades, there's one vital thing missing: that fantastic Lexus V8.

According to a press release issued by Lexus this morning, the LS 500 F Sport was designed to be "the most engaging LS driving experience ever." Complete with 20-inch alloy wheels, six-piston brakes up front, an aggressive sport look, and a 415-horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, the F Sport promises to strike a balance between fun and comfort-as much balance as you can get in a two-ton luxury car, anyway.

The F Sport trim will also be available with the LS 500's hybrid powertrain. The 500h uses the same 3.5-liter V6, but combines it with a "multi-stage hybrid" transmission and a lithium-ion battery, for an output of 354 horsepower. The 500 and the 500h will be available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive layouts.

View photos Photo credit: Lexus More

That's all well and good, but there's one thing bugging us about the new F Sport-why isn't Lexus offering it with the 5.0-liter V8 from all of its other performance-minded models? Sure, the full-on GS F and RC F sports cars warrant a satisfying motor, but the LC 500 coupe-a car built for grand touring and comfort-also comes standard with the naturally aspirated 8-cylinder.

We can understand Lexus's need to focus on turbocharging and efficiency, but given its eagerness to drop the V8 into a plethora of its top-tier cars, we're left wondering why the LS was skipped over. There's a possibility Lexus could introduce a full-blown LS F to its lineup, but judging by this latest trim, that's unlikely.

The LS 500 F Sport will debut at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday.

You Might Also Like