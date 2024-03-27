Branchburg residents are facing a tax hike more than double inflation. Here's why

BRANCHBURG – The Township Committee has introduced a budget that could raise the local municipal tax rate by 7.4%.

With little comment and no discussion of numbers, the Township Committee introduced the $26.2 million budget at Monday's meeting. That is a 6.3% increase over last year's budget of $24.65 million.

The gross amount of money to be raised by property taxes for municipal purposes will rise 16.99%, a $2.032 million increase over last year's $11.962 million total.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for April 22.

The proposed tax rate for municipal purpose, which funds police, roads and recreation, is 31.7 cents per $100 of assessed value, up from the 2023 rate of 29.5 cents.

That means the annual municipal purpose tax on a house assessed at $600,000 is estimated at $1,902.

In 2023 the tax on a house assessed at $600,000 was $1,770. However, properties assessed last year are not necessarily assessed the same this year because of the hot real estate market on which assessments are based.

The total value of property in the township, using estimated figures, is $4.144 billion, up from $4.058 billion in 2023. That's an 8.79% increase.

According to federal statistics, inflation in the New York metropolitan area was 2.9% in 2023.

Because the school district and Somerset County budgets have not been finalized, the total tax rate for property owners has not been determined.

The school budget, which also includes tuition for township students attending Somerville High School, accounts for nearly 60% of the total property tax bill while the county levy is 20%.

The biggest increase in the municipal budget is a 38.2% hike in debt service, mostly caused by the $20 million purchase of land at Route 22 and Station Road in the North Branch section that had been eyed for warehouse development.

That purchase came as a result of a non-binding referendum the Township Committee placed on the November 2022 election ballot asking voters whether the township should spend $25 million to buy land in the Route 22/28 corridor to prevent warehouse development.

The township has not developed plans what to do with the property.

Another area of increase in the proposed budget is an 8.17% increase in salaries and wages.

"We're doing the best we can," said Township Committeeman Thomas Young, adding that the "big thing" in this year's budget is the land purchase.

Young noted that Branchburg has experienced a 40% increase in overall property value in five years, giving the township "a nice ratable base."

In 2023, Branchburg had the seventh lowest municipal purpose tax rate of Somerset County's 21 municipalities.

