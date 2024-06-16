Braintree voters OK $8M override. How much will your property taxes increase?

BRAINTREE — Braintree voters approved an $8 million tax override with a solid majority in its favor during a special election on Saturday, The override is part of the town's to address its $18 million budget shortfall.

"I am so humbled by our voter turnout today," Braintree Mayor Erin Joyce posted to the town's Facebook page shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. "We made history again tonight —the first override to pass in Braintree and it passed with 67% of voters in favor."

Although the ballot question succeeded, the town still needs to close the remaining $10 million budget gap..

Joyce and other town officials have said that the town’s expenses continue to outpace revenue, The override, they said, would provide the town with an immediate injection of recurring dollars.

Prop 2 1/2 and the need for a special election

The town is limited in how much it can raise taxes in any given year as part of a state law that passed in 1980 known as Proposition 2½. It requires towns and cities in Massachusetts to ask voters’ permission to raise or lower taxes greater than the allowed 2.5% annually. This can be done on a permanent basis through a tax override, like the one that just passed, or on a temporary basis with a debt exclusion.

Braintree property tax bills will go up — by how much?

The average single-family home in Braintree is valued at $668,178. With the passage of the override, the average homeowner, based on the average home price, will see their property taxes increase by $454 next year.

To calculate the estimated cost of the override for your home, find your home’s assessed value on the town’s property search. Then, divide that number by 1,000 and multiply that result by 0.68.

How will the money be used in Braintree?

The ballot questioned outlined how the $8 million an additional property taxes would be distributed within the budget.

The general municipal government allotment is $2,5 million. The school department will receive an additional $4 million , and the remaining $1.5 million will be shared between the town and school's override stabilization funds. The measure kicks in when the new fiscal year begins the first of next month.

Revenue from the override is intended in part to prevent an estimated 91 layoffs in the school system and 35 in the public works department. The police and fire department do not face layoffs, although they would need to adjust some of their protocols to stay within budget.

When did Braintree last vote on a tax override?

Braintree voters have only decided on two permanent tax overrides, rejecting both. The first was in June 1997 for $2.9 million to help pay for school expenses like rising special education costs, contractual obligations and teaching materials. It lost by a 3,200-vote margin.

The second tax override vote was in May 2003, asking for $2 million for general operating costs.

Voters in Braintree have also been asked to decide temporary debt exclusion requests a handful of times. They passed four asks for the first time in September 2020, amounting to $94 million.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree voters pass $8 million override in special election by 67%