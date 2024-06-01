What Braintree will face if override fails: Fewer firefighters required on duty, many schools cuts

BRAINTREE – In terms of its financial future, the town has reached the proverbial fork in the road. But it will be up to the voters to decide which path to take.

The Braintree Town Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a version of next year’s budget that reflects a 1% increase over last year’s budget, or $162.2 million. This amount would take effect if the proposed $8 million permanent tax override fails at the polls June 15.

Officials have simultaneously discussed another iteration of the budget that calls for a 5% increase, to $168.7 million, if the override does pass, after which the town council would take further action to put this budget into effect. The fiscal year begins July 1.

With both budgets, though, cuts will still be felt throughout the town’s departments.

“I recognize that the decision here tonight on the budget is sobering,” Mayor Erin Joyce said. “We’ve recognized needs that will go unmet, projects that we just won’t tackle, while we look to reestablish our revenue streams that match our desired service levels.”

The town’s four biggest departments – schools, police, fire and public works – face varying levels of budget impacts with and without the override. Whatever the outcome, no police officers or firefighters will be laid off, but Braintree Public Schools could see between 44 and 91 people laid off.

Other impacts of the budget without an override include laying off 35 public works staff members, potentially resulting in delayed maintenance of roads and town buildings, and closure of the Splash Pad for summer 2024. For schools, it means eliminating 5th grade math lab and 7th grade world language. The police department will save money without layoffs by not filling four vacant positions and cutting overtime expenses by about $1 million in redeploying the department’s traffic unit and school resource officers. In the fire department, the minimum number of firefighters required on duty will be reduced from 17 to 13.

The override would set aside $4 million for schools, $1.5 million for police, $1 million for public works and $1.5 million for a stabilization fund.

With an override, some of the things lost in the tighter budget would return either fully or partially, as some cuts still must be made. Fewer people in the public works department would lose their jobs.

During the Wednesday evening meeting, several people who identified themselves as seniors said they were against the proposed tax override because they worried how they could afford it on a fixed income.

“I think an important element here, and everybody talks a lot but nothing about senior citizens who are on a limited income,” said 92-year-old Roderick Arthur, adding that having exceptions for seniors who are 80 and older as part of the override proposal would have been more palatable. “That would sway things much more favorable for the average senior.”

For an average Braintree home worth $668,178, the annual property tax increase would be $454.

“Seniors are a treasure just as much as our children,” resident Robert Toma said. "We don’t want to drive them out of town. They deserve to stay here as long as they want."

In a Thursday statement, Joyce said Braintree is “committed to communicating and expanding existing town programs for senior citizen tax relief,” encouraging those with questions to reach out to the Council on Aging or the mayor’s office.

Town councilors acknowledged the “steep” and “unavoidable” cuts being made as well as the hardship that some residents would face if the override passes.

“Neither choice is good. We’re not asking to grow with this new revenue, we’re asking to survive,” District 6 Council Member Peter Morin said.

The town council will hold its next meeting June 18, three days after the election.

