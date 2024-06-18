Braintree board approves 1,000-square-foot expansion of Weymouth-Braintree Lodge of Elks

BRAINTREE − The owners of the Weymouth-Braintree Lodge of Elks will renovate their new home on Liberty Street to accommodate more guests and add more office space.

The Braintree Planning Board on June 11 approved a list of requests that will allow the lodge to add 973 square feet to the rear of the building at 788 Liberty St., the site of a former Disabled American Veterans hall.

The addition will be used as office space for the lodge’s secretary and treasurer, said trustee Joyce Hoisington-Dozois. The back of the building will also act as the entrance for members of the lodge, while the front of the building will be the entrance for the function hall.

“The function room covers the bills, and our Elks lounge, the money we make down there, we give back to charities,” Hoisington-Dozois said.

The seating capacity will increase from 225 people to 350 people.

The owners also plan to reconfigure the parking lot, which means reducing the number of parking spaces by three to 134, which is still more than what is required for the nearly 11,000-square-foot space.

The members lounge downstairs is 4,810 square feet, while the function hall upstairs is 5,126 square feet and will be available to host events including weddings, birthdays and anniversary parties.

The lodge was previously at 655 Washington St. It was sold to a developer to build 147 apartments for people 55 and older.

The Elks bought the former DAV building in February 2023, and reopened to members and guests in their new space three months later.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth-Braintree Elks lodge to add office space, allow more guests