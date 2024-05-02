'Use your brain': Seaside Park nails drivers speeding through flooded roads, causing wakes

SEASIDE PARK - Thinking of speeding down flooded streets in Seaside Park? You could face big fines.

Mayor John A. Peterson Jr. said borough officials and bayfront residents have become frustrated with motorists who zip through flooded streets, causing "wakes" that damage nearby properties. A difficult winter season, with more flooding and severe storms, has led the borough to crack down by starting strict enforcement of existing laws that include fines of up to $2,000 for speeding on roads closed down by flooding.

"We’ve put more teeth in the existing ordinance to give that added incentive to think of your neighbors, use your brain," Peterson said.

"So I am hoping that people will wake up and use common sense," he continued. "The shame of it is, the level of stupidity is because the individuals are creating damage immediately and long-term to their own vehicles."

Flood water on K Street. Large waves and bayside flooding are seen throughout the coastal town of Seaside Park as a strong storm passes the area. Seaside Park, NJ Saturday, January 13, 2024

He noted that the flooded roadways drivers are sloshing through are caused by salt water that can cause severe damage to cars.

Peterson said that police will use discretion in enforcing the law, and noted that "a little grandmother, living alone, who has to go out and get some medicine" and might mistakenly cause a small wake would not receive a $2,000 fine. Fines for creating a wake start at $45.

The borough has created new signs that include reference to the $2,000 maximum fine.

Summer's almost here: Here's the ultimate beach guide for your summer days at the Jersey Shore

Seaside Park Mayor John A. Peterson Jr.

There has been increased flooding on the borough's bayfront in recent years, including so called "sunny day flooding," when water fills the streets even though there are no storms. This winter, several nor'easters and a persistent onshore wind led to days of flooding on the barrier island, leading to major closures on Route 35 on at least two occasions, Peterson said.

He said speeding drivers are adding to the problem.

"They have absolutely no reason to be on the bayfront," during floods, Peterson said. "It's adding it to the already existing threat and damage, for no reason at all. We call them 'yahoos.' "

Ocean County news: Popcorn Park Zoo gave Simba, a struggling lion, a second chance at life

Water rises along South Bayview Avenue at the end of 7th Avenue. Large waves and bayside flooding are seen throughout the coastal town of Seaside Park as a strong storm passes the area. Seaside Park, NJ Saturday, January 13, 2024

Jean Mikle covers Toms River and several other Ocean County towns. She's also passionate about the Shore's storied music scene. Contact her: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seaside Park fines drivers causing wakes by speeding through floods